Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 789 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Motco raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.62. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

