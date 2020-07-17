Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,290 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,290,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th.

