Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

ZBH stock opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

