Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.