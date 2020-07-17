Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 189,123 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,123 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.18% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -696,000.00 and a beta of 1.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

