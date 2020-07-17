Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 12,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

