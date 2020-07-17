Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.