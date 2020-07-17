Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,355,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.65 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.