Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 704 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after acquiring an additional 602,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $183.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

