Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 6,853 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.16% of Hain Celestial Group worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,389,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,256,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 446,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $3,160,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $815,396.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921 over the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

