Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

