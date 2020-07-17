Welch & Forbes LLC Has $8.72 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.