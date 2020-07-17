Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

NYSE:AWK opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

