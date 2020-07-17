Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

NYSE:LOW opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $144.94. The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

