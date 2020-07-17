Welch & Forbes LLC Has $144.91 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $144,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

V opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $375.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.19 and its 200 day moving average is $186.66. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.