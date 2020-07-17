Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 218,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,730,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.44.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $364.56 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

