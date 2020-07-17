Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

