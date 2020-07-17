Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.57.

NYSE:SHW opened at $597.44 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $603.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $578.58 and a 200-day moving average of $546.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.