Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,765,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Masco by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Masco by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS opened at $51.53 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

