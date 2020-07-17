Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,037 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1,549.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,640,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

General Electric stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

