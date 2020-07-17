Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,524 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.84.

Shares of UNP opened at $174.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

