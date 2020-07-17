Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,381 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,425,000 after buying an additional 151,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO opened at $57.23 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

