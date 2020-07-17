Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,584 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,311,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,743,000 after purchasing an additional 368,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,004,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,650,000 after buying an additional 156,969 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.78 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66.

