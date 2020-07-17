Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 7,078 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

