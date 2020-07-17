Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 2,454 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $219.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $222.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

