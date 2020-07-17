Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 2,144 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $108,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Home Depot stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.28. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

