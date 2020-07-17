Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 1,732 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $43,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

