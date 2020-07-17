Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $99.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

