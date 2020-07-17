Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

