Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 41.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $323.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.