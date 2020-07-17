Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 9,645 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $88.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.