Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.07.

Mastercard stock opened at $305.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.26. The firm has a market cap of $306.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $20,932,676.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,139,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,573,922,549.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

