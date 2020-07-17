Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

