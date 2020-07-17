Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Facebook by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,136,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 177,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,749 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

