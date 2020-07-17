Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 25,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 15.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 168,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,454,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 35.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $3,245,000.

JPS stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

