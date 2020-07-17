Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,791,000 after buying an additional 84,579 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $80.43 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

