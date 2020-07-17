Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 889 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

IWM opened at $147.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

