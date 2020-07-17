Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 8,535 Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 652,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,950,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 181,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $14.54 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

