Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,340 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

BP stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

