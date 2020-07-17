Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after buying an additional 40,504 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $170.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

