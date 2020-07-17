Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,635 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.60% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,931,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

BIZD stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

