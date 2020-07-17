Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,041 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,674,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,995,000 after purchasing an additional 542,744 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average is $131.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

