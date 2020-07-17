Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,416 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $30.98 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

