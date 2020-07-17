Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,605 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

BX stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

