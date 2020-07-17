Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after buying an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after buying an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after buying an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

