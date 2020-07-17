Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,529 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,061.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,215,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,975 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

