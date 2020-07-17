Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $669,000.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III alerts:

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.