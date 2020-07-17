Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $1,546.01 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,737.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,071.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $753.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $685.31.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total value of $418,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.