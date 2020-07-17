Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

XBI stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $118.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

