Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,857 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $528,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,019.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,838 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $33.77 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

